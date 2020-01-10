Face Life as it comes with what you have

January 10, 2020

Driving a car without hands, Vikram Agnihotri ‘drives’ a crucial change in Motor Vehicles Act

This enterprising entrepreneur from Indore was in Mysuru as a guest speaker at Rotary Conference

SOM salutes the fighting spirit of these real life Heroes

Mysuru/Mysore: Sankalpa-2020, the three-day Annual Rotary Conference of District 3181 that was held at USA Farm in R.T. Nagar, Mysuru, from Jan. 3 to 5 had a special guest — a guest that ‘special’ was without both arms. And he has been living an inspiring life.

Meet 42-year-old Vikram Agnihotri, who lost his arms when he was seven. He had accidentally touched a live high-power electricity wire while playing with his friends. Though shell-shocked as his arms were amputated, Vikram and his parents took on the hard and testing times on the face of it. Vikram was not made to feel by his parents that he is disabled. Even his friends stood like a rock behind him and Vikram is ever grateful for them for their unflinching support.

Being born to Vinaykant Agnihotri, an IPS officer (now retired) and Vijayalakshmi Agnihotri (now late) in Gwalior and having an elder brother Vivek was a blessing for Vikram as they were the pillars of strength to shape his life. They never made him feel that he has lost something inseparable.

Permanent driving licence

Vikram has no hands but he drives a modified Maruti Celerio AGS (Auto Gear Shift) and on Sept. 30, 2016, he got his permanent driving licence from Indore RTO. Ever since he has driven over 22,000 kms without any trouble and his rare achievement has been recognised by the Limca Book of Records.

Getting the driving licence was a difficult task, says Vikram. He got his car in 2015, but could find no driving schools or trainers for hand amputees.

He instead watched foreign videos of handless driving and within three months he learnt to drive using his feet. His licence application was initially rejected on the grounds that the Motor Vehicles Act has no provision to grant one to an amputee.

Pursuance and follow-ups

Not giving up, a strong willed man pursued to the hilt and got the licence. Remarkably, after years of pursuance and follow-ups, the Motor Vehicles Act was amended and Vikram was the first handless person to be given a driving licence in India. With great pride, he points out that the amendment in the law will benefit millions of disabled people aspiring to get driving licences.

The story of Vikram’s struggle to lead a normal life, his zest for life and never-say-die spirit is an inspiring one. Both his hands were completely charred when he came in contact with the 11kv high-tension line.

After the amputation, with the support of his family, especially his mother, he trained himself to do all his daily tasks on his own — from brushing teeth to shaving, bathing and eating.

He studied in regular schools in Mumbai, London and Bonn (Germany). He writes with his right foot and earned a B.Com in 1989 and an MA in Economics in 1991. Returning to College after a gap of 23 years, Vikram Agnihotri is in the final year of LLB. He uses a computer for all his official work and he also writes well with his foot.

For the love of football

Vikram Agnihotri passionately watches and plays football and has served as convener and coordinator at the Yeshwant Club, Indore. An adept swimmer, he learnt to swim hands-free at the National Sports Club of India, Mumbai. He works out at the gym and recently took up aero modelling as a hobby.

Vikram is the Chairman of a non-profit, Vital Spark Welfare Society working towards the development of the disabled and normal citizens. Currently he is the proprietor of a gas agency in Indore, but has experience running several business enterprises in the past.

The inspiration and motivation of his life is amazing.

According to Rotary Midtown President-Elect Rtn. A.N. Aiyanna, Rotarians at the Conference in city were spellbound by his words of grit and determination. “Vikram says God has already instilled lot of qualities in us. It only comes out when we are in distress and helpless,” Aiyanna says.

Heaping praises on Vikram, Rtn. Aiyanna said, “Though it was very difficult to lose something permanently which was part of his life, Vikram pulled it off and stands as an achiever today. He is a real life hero living and showing the world how to face life when it is tough and ruthless.”

