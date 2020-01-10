Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa bats for CAA, hails PM Modi

January 10, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Noted Kannada novelist and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa has opposed the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stated that the Congress party spearheading the protest lacked any ideology.

Addressing media at his residence in Kuvempunagar in city this morning, Dr. Bhyrappa said that although he did not desire publicity, he was compelled to speak on the unnecessary raging controversy over CAA. Pointing out that he is an 89-year-old man and had taken part in the freedom movement during his student days, Dr. Bhyrappa strongly justified Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to implement CAA.

The celebrated novelist said that whatever Modi was doing was only for the good of the country and not for himself. Denouncing the habit of Opposition parties to criticise Modi for everything, Dr. Bhyrappa argued that scrapping Article 370 relating to Jammu and Kashmir, surgical strikes against Pakistan etc., showed Modi’s courage and dedication for India’s safety and security.

Congress, a master divider

Claiming that the Congress was unnecessarily and unfairly targeting Modi, he said that the Congress has a fear of losing the next Lok sabha polls too. Accusing the Congress of instigating students to attack Modi, the litterateur said that the Congress was a master in practising ‘Divide and Rule’ policy and has been using Muslims merely as a vote-bank without having genuine concern for them.

Alleging that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence was a result of political vendetta, he bemoaned that while the tax-payers’ money was spent on improving the quality of education, some student groups and a few teachers in the University campuses who are prejudiced against Modi Government are either diverting students’ attention from education or blocking a good career for them. This trend has surfaced in University of Mysore too, with a girl displaying ‘Free Kashmir’ placard, he regretted.

An old task now implemented

Replying to a query on why Modi was more interested in the implementation of CAA, NRC and NPR at a time when the country was reeling under unemployment, economic slowdown and high inflation, the celebrated novelist said that Modi was doing now what should have been done over 70 years ago when the country was partitioned on the basis of religion.

Dr. Bhyrappa brushed off the notion that Modi was anti-Muslim and said Modi had earned praises for his diplomatic skills in cementing ties with Muslim-dominated Arab countries.

Flaying the growing tendency among writers for pushing their personal and political agendas through means that are not good for the unity and development of the country, he asserted that he did not have any agenda and his only intention was that a writer should have an independent thinking, free of any political agenda.

He further said that a writer should be an explorer, always looking for themes that are aimed at betterment of society.

Writer and former Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Chairman Prof. Pradhan Gurudatta was present along with Dr. Bhyrappa at the press meet.

