RUDSET Training

The RUDSET Institute, Mysuru, has invited applications from eligible unemployed men and women candidates for admission to a free 13-day CCTV Camera, Security Alarm and Smoke Detector installation and repairs skill-based training course. The applicants should be aged between 18 and 45 years and must be able to read and write Kannada, according to a press release. The classes will be held from Feb. 19 to Mar. 2. For admission and details, contact Ph: 0821-2519663 or Mob: 98440-13948 or 87468-03006, according to a press release.
