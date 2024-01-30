In Briefs

RUDSET Training

January 30, 2024

The RUDSET Institute, Mysuru, has invited applications from eligible unemployed men and women candidates for admission to a free 13-day CCTV Camera, Security Alarm and Smoke Detector installation and repairs skill-based training course. The applicants should be aged between 18 and 45 years and must be able to read and write Kannada, according to a press release. The classes will be held from Feb. 19 to Mar. 2. For admission and details, contact Ph: 0821-2519663 or Mob: 98440-13948 or 87468-03006, according to a press release.

