Rumours spark mad rush at Taluk Office

June 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following rumours spread by some miscreants that yesterday was the last day to submit applications to avail Rs.2,000 financial aid given in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, residents of Mandi Mohalla and N.R. Mohalla flocked to Taluk Office in large numbers since early morning.

Within a short span of time, their numbers swelled to about 500 and there was a mad rush near the counters. Staff members of Taluk Office struggled to control this crowd and had trouble convincing them that this was just a rumour. As the crowd did not heed to their advice that yesterday was not the last day for submission of applications, Tahsildar Rakshit took the help of Police to bring the situation under control.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ the Tahsildar said: “For those pensioners whose documents had to be updated, Revenue Department staff have visited their residences and updated their documents during the lockdown period. Very soon, subsidy amount will be transferred to their bank accounts. But still, whenever any beneficiary comes to Taluk Office with queries, we are scrutinising their documents and update them about their status. As Kaveri Grameena Bank has been merged with other bank, as a result of which IFSC code has changed, pension amount for over 6,000 beneficiaries who had accounts in those banks has been held up. This issue has been solved now and their pension amount will be transferred to their bank accounts in the coming months.”

“Nearly 500 beneficiaries flocked to Taluk Office yesterday, which was an unexpected situation for us and we had to take the help of Police. We have only two Computer Operators working here now and so there are only two counters operating in our office. We are planning to open seven more counters from Wednesday. Pensioners need not worry as their pension will be transferred to their account soon. I advise them not to panic or pay heed to such rumours,” he said.