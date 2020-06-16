Former MP condemns amendment to Land Reforms Act and hike in fuel prices
News

Former MP condemns amendment to Land Reforms Act and hike in fuel prices

June 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: “The amendment to the Land Reforms Act will bring down the production of food grains drastically,” said former MP R. Dhruvanarayan.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road here yesterday, he said that the amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, would break the backbone of the country, the farmers, as anyone would be eligible to buy agricultural land and utilise the land for various purposes other than agriculture.

Stating that Section 79A of the Act states that annual income of the buyer of agricultural land should not exceed Rs. 25 lakh and Section B states that only a farmer could buy the agricultural land for agriculture purpose, the former MP said that the Act was implemented on Mar. 1, 1974 to prevent scarcity of food.

Pointing out that there is no scarcity of food now as the previous Governments had given to agriculture, he said that    there were 70% small farmers in the country and because of their efforts there was a record production of 291 million tonnes of food grains in 2019-20, which the country could sustain for  two years.

“If the amended Act is implemented, anyone could buy agricultural land and utilise it for various activities including construction of factories. This would reduce food production,” he said.

Continuing, R. Dhruvanarayan, who also condemned the hike in fuel prices, said that the fuel prices had increased by Rs. 4 per litre recently, which would inconvenience farmers, middle class and the poor.

Stating that the Centre was purchasing petrol at Rs. 18.25 per litre and Rs. 18.75 for diesel, the former MP said that the Indians were paying the highest taxes for fuel than any others in the world. 

READ ALSO  BJP State Executive meeting begins

City Congress President R. Murthy, MLAs Anil Chikkamadu and H.P. Manjunath, City Congress Spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching