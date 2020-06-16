Three killed as vehicle carrying marriage party topples near Hanur

June 16, 2020

Hanur: Three persons were killed and 10 injured when a Bolero Pickup vehicle carrying a marriage party toppled near Odeyarapalya close to Koramanakathari J Village yesterday afternoon.

The deceased are Nanjundaiah (60), Chikkasiddamma (55) and Nagaraju (60), all residents of Hunasepalya village in the taluk. Among the 10 persons who are injured, Ningarajamma and Chandra are said to be critical.

The marriage between Anitha of Hunasepalya and Mariswamy of Madhuvinahalli village in Kollegal taluk was being held yesterday and more than 20 people from Hunasepalya had attended the marriage. After the ceremony concluded, the invitees boarded the Bolero Pickup vehicle and were proceeding towards Hunasepalya, when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Hanur Circle Inspector Ravi Nayak and staff, who rushed to the spot shifted the injured to hospitals at Odeyarapalya and PG Palya. The seriously injured Ningarajamma and Chandra were provided first-aid and were shifted in an ambulance to a hospital in Mysuru.

MLA R. Narendra, DySP Naveen Kumar and others visited the spot. Chamarajanagar District BJP Vice-President Dattesh Kumar provided Rs. 5,000 financial aid to the families of the deceased.