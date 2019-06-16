Rush for Aadhaar registration increasing day by day

Mysuru: With linking of Aadhaar to ration card made compulsory, the rush at Aadhaar Centres in city is increasing day by day especially with July 31 being set as a deadline for linking Aadhaar and ration card.

The rush is predominant at the Aadhaar counter at DC’s office and Karnataka One centres. The centres can handle only 60 to 70 registrations per day which is too less when compared to the rush of applicants. Recently, the rush at Karnataka One centre on Seshadri Iyer Road created a chaotic situation and Police had to be summoned to regulate the crowd.

People say that the staff at Aadhaar Centres make mistakes while feeding the data and regretted that the applicant has to bear the brunt and visit the centre repeatedly to make the corrections.

Speaking to SOM, District Co-ordinator Lakshmi contended that selected banks and post officer cater only to 10 or 12 applicants for Aadhaar registrations resulting in huge rush at DC’s office and Karnataka One centres. She said that the matter would be informed to the DC and sorted out. She felt that Aadhaar registration should be done at 33 Hoblis to help rural people which could reduce the rush in city.

Documents needed for Changes in Aadhaar

Change of name: Passport, PAN Card, PDS card, Voter ID, DL, Service ID, Gun Licence, any photo ID.

Change of address: Passport, Bank Passbook / Statement, DL, Voter ID, utility bill, property tax receipt, LIC certificate, employment letter, rent/ lease agreement, caste certificate, disability certificate.

Change in date of birth: Birth certificate, for children — parent’s Aadhaar card, school record.