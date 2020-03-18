Coronanxiety: No Aadhaar enrolment and updation

March 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: People, who are managing the Aadhaar Seva Kendra at Vijayanagar that enrols hundreds of new Aadhaar every day or updates existing Aadhaar Cards, are asking the crowds queuing up in front of the Kendra not to come there temporarily as the Kendra has been closed as a precautionary measure to contain the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Following the virus scare, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has asked the Kendra and other enrolment centres like MysoreOne, Banks, Post Offices and Atalji Janasnehi Kendra to temporarily suspend operations as hundreds of people come to enrol and update their Aadhaar Cards.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Vijayanagar Aadhaar Kendra’s Operations Manager M.E. Chethan said that people are crowding the Kendra despite newspaper notifications.

Till around 11.30 am, over 500 people have visited the Seva Kendra and it is difficult to manage the crowd, he said.

For the next 10 days, 7,000 people have registered their names at the Kendra. Those who have already registered for the temporary closure period till the Kendra is open have to re-register and take fresh appointments for a later date as the old dates are invalid. People must watch out for the reopening date and then take new appointments through online or offline system, the Centre authorities said.

The DC has taken this precaution as hundreds of people stand in a queue in close proximity for updation or enrolment. Also, people use the biometric system to record their fingerprints for new enrolments, increasing the risk of virus spread.

Already, many IT companies have suspended the biometric attendance system in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

