December 2, 2023

S.C. Shankaran (91), retired Chief Cameraman of CIIL, Mysuru and a resident of Gokulam in city, passed away here on Friday.

He is survived by his wife T.R. Vijaya, a retired Professor at Banumaiah College, a son and a host of relatives and friends.

His body was donated to Government Nature Cure and Yoga Medical College on KRS Road, according to family sources.