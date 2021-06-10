Sa. Ra. Mahesh built Convention Hall on stormwater drain
June 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a serious revelation that will have far-reaching consequences, former DC Rohini Sindhuri has stated that the Sa.Ra Convention Hall owned by MLA S.R. Mahesh at Dattagalli in city was on a Raja Kaluve (stormwater drain).

Reacting to the blistering attack launched by the MLA, Rohini has stated that the Convention Hall is registered in the name of the MLA’s wife. “Since the day I took charge as DC, the MLA has been tarnishing my image by giving false, motivated and twisted statements. The attacks have not stopped even after they conspired to transfer me. Officers are being threatened not to take action against illegal land deals. I will not bow to hollow threats,” she said. 

  1. boregowda says:
    June 10, 2021 at 8:36 pm

    It is clear as daylight who the land mafia are

