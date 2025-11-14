Saalumarada Thimmakka passes away

November 14, 2025

Bengaluru: Renowned environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka (114), passed away this morning. She had been receiving treatment at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, since Nov. 2 after being admitted due to respiratory complications.

Despite sustained medical efforts, Thimmakka, fondly known as ‘Vrukshamate’ (Mother of Trees) did not recover and passed away during treatment.

Born in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, Karnataka, her journey from poverty to becoming a globally recognised environmentalist remains a profound inspiration. Her life’s work stands as a testament to resilience, commitment and purpose.

Forced to drop out of school at a young age to help her family with farm work, Thimmakka nevertheless nurtured a deep love for nature, spending much of her time in the fields and forests surrounding her village.

She was married to Chikkaiah of Hulikal village in Magadi taluk, Ramanagara district. The couple did not have children, and to cope with the sorrow of childlessness, Thimmakka began planting trees.

The banyan trees she planted along State Highway 99, between Kudur and Hulikal, today stand tall as majestic landmarks. She regarded these trees as her own children.

The couple began by planting banyan and tamarind saplings, and soon others from the village joined in their efforts. Over the decades, Thimmakka and her husband planted more than 8,000 trees along a four-kilometre stretch of road.

Their work not only transformed a barren stretch into a lush green corridor but also improved the local ecology — preventing soil erosion, enhancing air quality and creating habitats for wildlife.

Awards

She was honoured with numerous awards for her contributions to environmental conservation, including the National Citizen’s Award from the Government of India, the Nadoja Award from Hampi University, the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award and the Padma Shri in 2019.

Despite her advanced age, Thimmakka continued to promote tree planting and raise awareness about environmental protection.