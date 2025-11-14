Current cut!
November 14, 2025
  • If bill not paid within deadline, electricity supply will be disconnected
  • CESC begins drive to recover power dues of Rs. 40.69 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) launched a special campaign this morning to recover electricity bill arrears from consumers who have failed to clear their dues despite the stipulated deadline.

Over 5,000 CESC staff members, including senior and junior personnel, began the revenue collection drive at 8 am to recover arrears amounting to Rs. 40.69 crore from 8,053 connections, covering domestic, commercial, industrial users and Government Departments.

According to CESC Managing Director K.M. Munigopal Raju, as of the end of October 2025, CESC’s average revenue collection efficiency stood at 94.10 percent, reflecting a decline of 0.82 percent compared to the previous period.

With only 97 percent of annual demand being consistently recovered, CESC faces a recurring shortfall of approximately Rs. 150 crore to Rs. 175 crore each year.

Many consumers continue to default on payments even after the prescribed period. According to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Chief Financial Officer Renuka, despite multiple notices and publicity campaigns, several consumers have refused to pay.

“We are targeting consumers who have kept their electricity bills pending for more than three months. Each revenue collection team comprises three to four members, and they visit households to recover dues. Consumers can pay on the spot or at any CESC payment kiosk. If dues remain unpaid, the power connection will be disconnected,” she said.

In the Jyothinagar Sub-division, for instance, 24 batches of staff — including junior line staff, technical personnel, revenue accountants, internal audit staff, LT rating inspectors and vigilance squad members — have been formed for the drive, and they are visiting homes that have not paid their bills for more than one month.

Power men assigned to installations with dues exceeding Rs. 1,000 have been given specific recovery targets. “Our staff are convincing consumers to pay,” Renuka added.

“As per regulations, electricity connections — excluding essential services — will be disconnected if arrears remain unpaid after the stipulated period. Consumers are therefore advised to clear their dues promptly and cooperate with the authorities,” said Munigopal Raju.

