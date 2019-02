Sai Baba Temple anniversary

Mysuru: The third anniversary of Sri Shiradi Sai Baba Temple in Yeraganahalli here will be celebrated on Feb.16 and 17.

Feb.16 (5 am): Puja, Mahasankalpa, Raksha Bandhana, Ganapati Puja, Punyaha, Nandi, Devata Puja, Mahaganapati Homa, Rakshoghna Homa, Durga Homa, Vastu Homa and other puja rituals followed by Purnahuti and Prasada Viniyoga.

Feb.17 (7.30 am): Panchamruta Abhisheka, Navagraha Homa, Maha Mrutyunjaya Homa, Maha Sudarshana Homa, Shakti Homa and other puja rituals. It will be followed by Purnahuti and Mahamangalarati; 12 noon: Anna Santarpane (mass feeding).

For details, contact Mob: 98450-49415 or 98444-40796.