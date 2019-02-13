Yaduveer visits Devaraja Market, Lansdowne Building

Lends support for the cause of saving both heritage structures
Mysuru: The revival of the two heritage structures — Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building — which were to be demolished following the decision in the Mysuru City Corporation, got a boost with the titular head of Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar lending his support to the beleaguered shopkeepers of both the places.
After disapproving the MCC decision, Yaduveer expressed his solidarity with the tenants by visiting Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market buildings yesterday. The public and shopkeepers who accompanied him on his padayatra, urged him to save both the heritage structures as it was his ancestors who were responsible for their construction.
He first visited Devaraja Market around noon where he inspected the North Gate entrance of the Market which had earlier collapsed and some parts of which were demolished. He was accompanied by the President of Devaraja Market Tenants Association S. Mahadev who explained to him about the condition of the shops and their battle for preservation of the heritage market.
Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mahadev said that Yaduveer who spent nearly three hours inspecting both the heritage structures assured them of his full cooperation to retain both the heritage structures by speaking to the Deputy Commissioner, the Mayor and also to the State Government.
“The fact that the royal family has extended support to our cause is a welcome sign. He has clearly told us that heritage structures like this must not be destroyed and he will fight for the cause and try to see that the buildings are not razed,” said Mahadev. Yaduveer, addressing the media on Monday, had said that several heritage structures in Jaipur and other cities which were on the verge of collapse were restored and are being used for commercial purposes and the same should be done with Lansdowne and Devaraja Market buildings.
MCCI bats for restoration
Meanwhile, the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), expressing concern over the move of the MCC to raze the structures, lent its support for the cause of retaining both the heritage buildings.
Mysuru is known worldwide for its art, culture and tourism. Added to this the many heritage structures that the city is dotted with is the major attraction for both Indian and foreign visitors. There are thousands of families depending on tourism. Hence, the decision to raze the structures stating that it is impossible to preserve them and instead build new ones in its place is not correct, the MCCI said.
The experts have maintained that the restoration of both the structures can be done and once it is completed, for the next 50 years the buildings will stand without any problems. Officials concerned must hold a meeting with heritage experts and save both the heritage structures, said MCCI Secretary Satish in a press release.
It is nice of SOM to have given an extensive coverage to the controversy concerning Devaraj market and Lansdowne building. For those who want to lean about the efforts of the public in avoiding the present crisis, please read my article carried at Citizen Matters. http://citizenmatters.in/mysuru-corporation-devaraj-market-lansdowne-building-demolition-heritage-conservation-10141
@Bharmy If you are so concerned about the demolition of these 2 so called heritage buildings, just start crowd funding for restoration. Start with Yaduveer, and ask him to chip in a few crores- after all these buildings were linked to Wadiyar regimes of the past. If and when they are restored with the crowd funding, beware that they will slide into the same status after a few years. See the explanation I have given.
As they say in English: ” put the money where your mouth is”, meaning , this Yaduveer should put the Palace money in the restoration of these two buildings. He will not, and prattle nonsense.
If Lansdowne building is to be restored at a considerable cost ( forget about the theoretical presentation of that IIT academic, as academics have no concept of real world costs), what purpose will it be put to use, bearing in mind, the shop spaces there are small with no room for an expanding business ( Geetha Book Shop which started here learned this quickly and moved)? Lease space or rent space costs these days are considerable.
Restored Devaraja Market sill has to address the uncompetitive pricing of fruits and vegetables due to leasing or renting of shops. Street markets sprung up these days almost in every housing extension in Mysuru, sell fruits and vegetables at a price that shops in Devaraja Market cannot sell. Even the open space vegetable market inside were expensive even in 1960s. Who would come to buy them, in a City where new housing extensions are many miles away from the Market?
It is all very well to howl for restoration, but after that, what, as explained above. Yaduveer, the unemployed rich man from the Palace, should use the Palace money for restoration. That should make him think, better.