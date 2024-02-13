Sale of ‘Bharat Rice’ launched in city

February 13, 2024

Mysuru: Bharat Rice launched by the Central Government at the subsidised rate of Rs. 29 per kg recently was distributed under the leadership of former MLA S.A. Ramdas at Chamundipuram Circle in city on Monday.

Hundreds of people purchased the rice bags weighing 20 kg, by standing in queue, as the sale of Bharat Rice began in the city. In the coming days, the rice will be sold at supermarkets and through e-commerce networks that will be supplying rice to the doorstep.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said: “During Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government had addressed the hunger pangs of middle class families and the poor by distributing rice for free at the doorsteps of the people. Now, the Central Government is distributing Bharat Rice on the same lines to facilitate quality rice to middle class families.”

Continuing, he said: “It will be beneficial to those middle class families sans ration card. Even the farmers will benefit with Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their farm produces.”

“Along with Bharat Rice, even wheat (Bharat Atta) and grams will be offered at a subsidised rate under the same brand. The public should utilise the opportunity,” appealed Ramdas.