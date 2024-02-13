Understand the significance and aspirations of Constitution: DC
News

Understand the significance and aspirations of Constitution: DC

February 13, 2024

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that everybody should adopt the Constitutional aspirations after learning about it’s significance.

He was speaking after flagging off the bike rally organised by the Social Welfare Department as part of ‘Samvidhana Jagruti Jatha’, near the Town Hall here this morning.

The month-long ‘Samvidhana Jagruti Jatha’ was launched by the Government in all the 31 districts of the State on Jan. 26, marking Republic Day.

Samvidhana Jagruti Jatha

Speaking after flagging off the rally, DC Dr. Rajendra said that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has written in the Preamble on the purpose of the Constitution. Pointing out that the State Government has launched the Jatha with an objective that the Constitutional aspirations as explained in the Constitution should reach everyone, he said that the bike rally is aimed at creating public awareness about the Constitution.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Town Hall premises. Social Welfare Department Joint Director Rangegowda and other officials were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching