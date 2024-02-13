Understand the significance and aspirations of Constitution: DC

February 13, 2024

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that everybody should adopt the Constitutional aspirations after learning about it’s significance.

He was speaking after flagging off the bike rally organised by the Social Welfare Department as part of ‘Samvidhana Jagruti Jatha’, near the Town Hall here this morning.

The month-long ‘Samvidhana Jagruti Jatha’ was launched by the Government in all the 31 districts of the State on Jan. 26, marking Republic Day.

Speaking after flagging off the rally, DC Dr. Rajendra said that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has written in the Preamble on the purpose of the Constitution. Pointing out that the State Government has launched the Jatha with an objective that the Constitutional aspirations as explained in the Constitution should reach everyone, he said that the bike rally is aimed at creating public awareness about the Constitution.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Town Hall premises. Social Welfare Department Joint Director Rangegowda and other officials were present.