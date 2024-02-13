Karnataka Chief Justice to visit city this evening

February 13, 2024

To inaugurate additional lifts at Mysuru District Court Complex; to virtually open Judges’ residences at Hunsur, Periyapatna

Mysuru: Chief Justice (CJ) of Karnataka High Court Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar will virtually inaugurate the residence buildings of the Judges of Hunsur and Periyapatna this evening. The event is being organised in the premises of the Mysuru District Court Complex, Malalawadi at 6 pm.

Following the inauguration of the new residential buildings, the Chief Justice will inaugurate the two additional lifts installed in the Mysuru District Court Complex. The event is being jointly organised by the Mysuru District Legal Department, the Public Works Department and the Mysuru Bar Association.

Karnataka High Court Judges Justice K. Somashekar, Justice Srinivas Harishkumar, Justice T.G. Shivashankaregowda and Justice Prabhavati M. Hiremath, Mysuru District Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy, Vice-President Puttasiddegowda, Secretary S. Umesh, Superintending Engineer R. Vinay Kumar and members of the executive committee will be present.

A brief profile

Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar was born on Feb. 25, 1962. He received his education at National High School, National College, and BMS College in Bengaluru. Beginning his legal career in 1990, Dinesh Kumar commenced practice at the High Court of Karnataka under the guidance of Justice Shivaraj V. Patil, a former Judge of the Supreme Court. His tenure as an Additional Central Government Standing Counsel commenced in 1998, and he was appointed as Senior Standing Counsel in 2003. Throughout his career, he has held various significant positions, including Senior Panel Counsel for the CBI and Senior Standing Counsel for various Government entities.

Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar has contributed to the field of mediation, both as a practitioner and a trainer. He has represented clients in numerous landmark cases across various High Courts and the Supreme Court.

His judicial career began with his appointment as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka HC on Jan. 2, 2015, followed by his confirmation as a Permanent Judge on Dec. 30, 2016. He assumed the role of Acting Chief Justice on Jan. 25, 2024, and subsequently took office as the Chief Justice on Feb. 3, 2024.