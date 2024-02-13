90 people hold Cabinet rank in Siddaramaiah Government

February 13, 2024

Attempt to placate dissenters and those sulking Legislators who missed Ministerial berth

Bengaluru: Over the past eight months, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government in Karnataka has granted ‘Cabinet rank’ status to appro-ximately 56 individuals outside his Council of Ministers, ostensibly to mollify dissenters or those disappointed over not being included in the Ministerial lineup.

Cabinet rank bestows privileges such as a team of approximately 14 staff members, official housing, an office, a designated car with a Police escort, and an increased salary, at the Chief Minister’s discretion.

Recipients of this status include Government advisers — spanning legal, media, medical, and even ‘general’ realms — as well as chairpersons of various boards and committees. Alongside the 34 Ministers in Siddaramaiah’s administration, a total of 90 individuals hold Cabinet rank in the State. This status has been conferred upon 77 MLAs from the ruling Congress and 9 other non-elected representatives.

Following its victory with 135 seats in last year’s Assembly polls, the Congress reinstated power in the State. Apart from Cabinet Ministers, Siddaramaiah appointed 77 MLAs and 4 MLCs as Chairpersons of Government-run Boards and Corporations and as Advisors to the Chief Minister, all with Cabinet rank status.

The Chief Minister has appointed nine Advisors, none of whom are members of either house of the State Legislature. These include Dr. H. Ravikumar as the CM’s Medical Advisor, Brand Bengaluru expert B.S. Patil and NRI Cell Vice-President Dr. Arati Krishna.

A strain on finances

However, the appointment of such a significant number of Advisors is likely to strain the State’s finances, particularly at a time of underwhelming revenue performance.

Against this backdrop, authorities at the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) argue that Heads of Boards and Corporations, chief whips, or Political Secretaries should not be granted Cabinet rank status. Despite these concerns, the Chief Minister has proceeded with the appointments.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also criticised the Siddaramaiah Government’s decision to appoint numerous legislators and non-legislators to positions with Cabinet rank status. Bommai pointed out that the Cabinet’s size must not exceed 15 percent of the total Assembly strength, suggesting that the Congress Government has disregarded this rule by appointing a disproportionately large number of individuals to Cabinet rank positions.