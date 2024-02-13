Shanthala Theatre Founder M.N. Padaki passes away
News

Shanthala Theatre Founder M.N. Padaki passes away

February 13, 2024

Mysuru: Madhusudhan N. Padaki (84), Founder of Shanthala Theatre on Narayana Shastri (NS) Road and a resident of Lakshmipuram, passed away yesterday night in city.

Popularly known as M.N. Padaki, he leaves behind his wife Parimala Padaki, daughters Veena, Vaishali and Vidya, sons-in-law N. Sriprakash, C.R. Hanumanth and M.G. Rakshit and a host of relatives and friends. He along with his younger brother Padmanabha Padaki, retired Principal of JSS Women’s College at Saraswathipuram in city, were taking care of Shanthala Theatre (now closed).

A senior Vipra community leader, M.N. Padaki was also the Founder of Veena Finance Corporation, Mentor and Chief Patron of DRC Cinemas at B.M. Habitat Mall in Jayalakshmipuram, Founder-Trustee of Venkatachala Dhama on Chamaraja Double Road, also called as Bhagavatha Ashram and had served as Vice-President of Bidaram Krishnappa Rama Mandira on NS Road.

Body will be kept at his Lakshmipuram residence from 6 am to 10 am tomorrow (Feb. 14) for people to pay their last respects.  Last rites will be held between 11.30 am and 12 noon at the foot of Chamundi Hill, according to family sources.

