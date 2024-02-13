Remodelled Ashokapuram Railway Station to open in March

February 13, 2024

Mysuru: Ninety percent of the yard remodelling project at Ashokapuram Railway Station, undertaken by the South Western Railway (SWR) at an estimated cost of Rs. 37.5 crore has been completed. The station will soon unveil a fully equipped Railway Station with a myriad of passenger amenities, scheduled to open in March this year.

SWR Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal informed Star of Mysore this morning that the ongoing works have progressed to the final stages, with only the completion of one additional platform remaining. “We have diligently developed a comprehensive and passenger-friendly project, and Ashokapuram Railway Station will soon become the second Railway (terminal) Station in Mysuru. This will significantly alleviate congestion at the main Mysuru City Railway Station,” she stated.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha said that the Railway Station is slated to open to the public in March 2024. “Majority of the works have already been completed and a comprehensive inspection of the project will be conducted soon. The inauguration dates will be finalised in collaboration with Railway Board and Railway Ministry. The development of this station aims to address the capacity limitations of City Railway Station and enhance berthing capacity,” he stated.

Ashokapuram Railway Station — located at a distance of 5.2 kms from Mysuru City Railway Station on Mysuru-Chamarajanagar line of Mysuru Division — serves as a vital gateway for thousands of construction workers, students, office-goers and members of the general public commuting from rural areas in the Southern part of Mysuru.

Situated on the Eastern side of the Station are key thoroughfares such as Manandavadi Road, Visweshwaranagar and Pampapathi Road, facilitating connectivity to various SouthWestern neighbourhoods of Mysuru including Jayanagar, Kuvempunagar, Ramakrishnanagar, Srirampura and BEML Nagar. Earlier, people coming from these areas were forced to walk on tracks to reach Ashokapuram Station and catch trains.

The remodelled Ashokapuram Railway Station boasts a significant upgrade, featuring a total of 5 running lines, 5 platforms and 2 stabling lines. A brand-new Station has been constructed on the Western side, equipped with essential amenities such as a ticket counter, restrooms and foot-over bridges connecting all the platforms.

Additionally, two new platforms, numbered 4 and 5, have been added to accommodate increased passenger traffic. Another notable addition is the construction of a second entry building towards Pampapathi Road, along with the extension of foot-over bridges to seamlessly connect Entry-1 and Entry-2.

According to a note from SWR, provision of more platforms significantly alleviates congestion in the Mysuru yard and enhances operational efficiency. Ashokapuram Railway Station can now serve as the starting point for several trains, easing the extension of long-route trains from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

The development of the surrounding area around Ashokapuram, coupled with the establishment of a second entry point, will ensure convenient access for Railway users, enhancing overall accessibility and user experience.

New works are currently underway at the Station including the provision of full-length platform shelters for platforms No. 4 and 5, as well as the construction of a new platform No. 6, complete with a full-length platform shelter. These works have been taken up with an investment of Rs. 7.24 crore to enhance passenger comfort and safety, the note added.