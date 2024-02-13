CWRC orders release of 5 tmcft water to TN

February 13, 2024

New Delhi: Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has recommended for the release of 2.5 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of Cauvery water, from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu (TN) in the months of February and March, totalling 5 tmcft of water.

CWRC came out with the above recommendation during its meeting held here on Monday, after hearing the arguments of Karnataka that there is a paucity of 52.43 percent in the inflow of water combining four dams from June 1, 2023 to Feb. 9, 2024.

It is not possible for Karnataka to release water from any of its reservoirs that can reach Biligundlu area during the period, asserted Karnataka in its argument.

In its argument, Tamil Nadu had demanded for the constant release of 2.5 tmcft of water from February 2024 to May 2024, apart from the backlog of 7.61 tmcft of water.

Finally, CWRC decided that Karnataka should ensure the release of stipulated quantity of water to Biligundlu, which connects Karnataka with TN, in compliance with the order of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) as per the modifications made by Supreme Court for the remaining period of February and March this year.