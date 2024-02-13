Union Home Minister Amit Shah releases MP Pratap Simmha’s 10-year report card in city

February 13, 2024

64-point document outlines developmental initiatives in Mysuru-Kodagu Parliamentary Constituency since 2014

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha’s 10-year report card was launched in Mysuru by Union Home Minister and senior BJP Leader Amit Shah during an event at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in city on Sunday (Feb.11).

The launch event preceded the BJP Core Committee meeting, in the presence of key party figures including State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, Mysuru City BJP President L. Nagendra, Karnataka Election In-Charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly R. Ashok. MP Pratap Simmha was also in attendance.

The 64-point report card provides an overview of various developmental initiatives completed and ongoing within the jurisdiction of the Mysuru-Kodagu Parliamentary Constituency since 2014. These endeavours have significantly improved residents’ quality of life and contributed to the region’s overall economic advancement.

In the report card’s introduction, Pratap Simmha noted the challenges faced upon his 2014 election to the Lok Sabha from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency: Despite boasting 12 engineering colleges and 83 degree colleges, job opportunities were lacking, industrial growth was stagnant, and new companies were not emerging.

He identified the inadequate connectivity to Mysuru as a major obstacle hindering its progress. Over the subsequent decade, he spearheaded initiatives to improve road, rail and air connectivity, alongside implementing schemes addressing drinking water provision and other crucial issues.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah releasing Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha’s 10-year report card in city on Sunday as (from left) Mysuru City BJP President L. Nagendra, MP Pratap Simmha, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, Karnataka Election In-Charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and Opposition Leader in the State Assembly R. Ashok look on.

Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

Prominently highlighting the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, the report card noted that on Feb. 19, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the project at Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru. The following day, the PM allocated a budget of Rs. 6,400 crore for the endeavour. On March 24, 2018, Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone.

Despite challenges posed by COVID-19, the project was completed within four years, culminating in its inauguration on March 12, 2023. The realisation of this entire project occurred as PM Modi allocated Rs. 10,000 crore, with Rs. 3,539 crore for land acquisition, Rs. 5,090 crore for construction costs, Rs. 920 crore for additional land acquisition, and Rs. 762 crore for entry-exit and other facilities.

PM Modi has also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new four-lane highway between Mysuru (starting from Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna, Mandya) and Kushalnagar, estimated to cost Rs. 4,130 crore. The project is underway and expected to be completed by 2025, as stated in the report card.

Mysuru Ring Road as National Highway

The 41.5-km long Mysuru Ring Road has been upgraded to a National Highway, with a total expenditure of Rs. 147.7 crore for widening and improvement. To illuminate the previously dimly lit Ring Road, 4,528 LED bulbs, 17 high mast lights, and 18 mini mast lights have been installed. Additionally, 6,000 saplings of various trees have been planted along the road’s median, with support from the Forest Department, including 8,000 fruit-bearing trees in the avenue medians.

Infrastructure projects

On the Ring Road in Mysuru, construction is underway for four road under-bridges valued at Rs. 76.09 crore. The piped natural gas project has been brought to Mysuru and works are on to provide gas connection to every household. Rs. 45.71 crore has been released to develop Chamundi Hill under the Central PRASHAD scheme. This apart, Rs. 60 crore has been sanctioned to clean the legacy waste at Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru and the heritage buildings of K.R. Hospital are being developed at a cost of Rs. 89.5 crore.

The Mysuru-Nanjangud National Highway will be upgraded to a 6-lane road, and a railway underpass will be built at a cost of Rs. 45.35 crore near Crawford Hall. Furthermore, a new flyover will be constructed near the Royal Inn Junction in Mysuru, connecting to the KRS Road, with a budget of Rs. 62.30 crore. Rs. 356 crore has been released to develop the Mysuru City Railway Station and the Ashokapuram Station has been revamped at a cost of Rs. 37.5 crore. MP Pratap Simmha has also facilitated the introduction of 11 trains to Mysuru over the past 10 years.

An Inland Container Depot and a Railway Goods Terminal have been established on a 55-acre plot at Kadakola, costing Rs. 102 crore. Furthermore, ongoing works worth Rs. 319 crore aim to extend the runway of Mysore Airport.

Plans are underway to upgrade the existing airport to an international standard within the next 3 years. Additional funding has been allocated to the Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water project to alleviate the drinking water shortage in Mysuru.