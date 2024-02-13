Octogenarian gets Ph.D degree
Octogenarian gets Ph.D degree

February 13, 2024

Dharwad: In yet another case where age is no bar for getting educational qualifications, an octogenarian of Dharwad has got a Ph.D degree at the age of 89 years.

Doddamani Markandeya Yellappa is the octogenarian who has got his Doctoral degree in Kannada for his thesis titled ‘Shivasharana Dohara Kakkaiah: A Study’ from Karnatak University, Dharwad.

Markandeya had registered with Karnatak University for obtaining a Ph.D degree in Nov. 2006. As he began his research work, his guide Prof.Talwar passed away. Later, he continued his research under the guidance of Ningappa N. Halli, a faculty of Dr. R.C. Hiremath Kannada Studies Chair of Karnatak University. After completing his research, Markandeya presented his thesis to the University in Nov.2023 and subsequently, the thesis was accepted for doctoral degree on Feb.8 this year, after viva-voce exam.

Markandeya Doddamani says that he began his career as a teacher at Ramadurga in Belagavi district. Later, he served in Dharwad, where he did his PUC, BA, MA and B.Ed degrees. He retired after serving at Dharwad DIET in 1994.

He further said that he has 26 works to his credit and is currently running a magazine titled ‘Samagara Haralaiah.’

