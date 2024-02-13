Namma Clinics a hit in Mysuru: Over 46,000 treated from Dec. 2022 till Jan. 2024
News, Top Stories

Namma Clinics a hit in Mysuru: Over 46,000 treated from Dec. 2022 till Jan. 2024

February 13, 2024

Mysuru: ‘Namma Clinics have been a hit in Mysuru, with a lot of poor people getting health benefits at this next door health facility. As such, the Health and Family Welfare Department is mulling on establishing three more such Clinics in the district.

Three Namma Clinics were set up by the State Government in city — Hootagalli, Srirampura and Yaraganahalli (Rammanahalli) and three others across the district — H.D. Kote, K.R. Nagar and T. Narasipur in Dec.2022 under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). Namma Clinics will help to screen diseases, especially non-communicable and lifestyle diseases at an early stage, thereby making treatment much quicker and mitigating life threatening complications.

These Clinics function from 9 am to 4 pm in the premises of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) as Sub-centres. Since the launch of Namma Clinics 15 months ago, thousands of poor patients have benefited from this health facility. Considering the growing popularity, the Health Department extended the timings of two clinics in each district of the State till 8 pm.

From April 2023 till the end of January 2024, over 46,000 people have visited the 6 clinics in the district, of whom 23,055 are men and 23,843 are women.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, the urban population is growing by the day and considering the increasing pressure at PHCs, the Government set up Namma Clinics to cater to the health needs of the urban poor.

Maintaining that the clinics in Mysuru district have been receiving good response from public, he said there are plans to open three more clinics. Free medicines were given to 41,940 patients while 11,465 patients underwent diagnosis at the diagnostic labs in the clinics, he added.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching