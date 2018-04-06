Salman Khan’s bail plea verdict tomorrow
Jodhpur: Actor Salman Khan will have to spend this night in jail as well. The judgment on the actor’s bail plea, in the 1998 blackbuck killing case, has been reserved by Jodhpur Sessions Court till tomorrow(Apr.7).

The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment and was imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 yesterday by a Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

Earlier, the actor’s lawyers, in their defence, had claimed that eyewitness accounts were unreliable and therefore the punishment to the actor is harsh.

