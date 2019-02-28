Samjhauta Express suspended

Lahore: Pakistani authorities have suspended the Samjhauta Express train service between India and Pakistan until further notice.

“The operation of Samjhauta Express has been suspended today (Thursday) in view of the prevailing tensions between Pakistan and India,” Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson said in a statement. “Samjhauta Express will resume its operations as soon as the security situation improves between India and Pakistan,” Pakistan’s foreign office said, without giving any specific date for resuming the train service. The statement came after a spokesperson of the Pakistan Railways said early in the morning that the train service scheduled to depart for India at 8:00 am (local time) was cancelled.

