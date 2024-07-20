Samskrutotsava contest at BVB

Mysore/Mysuru: Samskrutotsava 2024-25, an inter-school Sanskrit competition, was held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) School, here this morning.
The event was inaugurated by Sukanya Ramasheshaiah, Head, Department of Sanskrit, Mahajana High School.
About 135 students representing 29 schools from Mysuru city took part in the contest.
The competition included recital of Bhagavad Gita in Sanskrit, Samsmrithi (Memory Competition), recital of Sanskrit bhajans and dance for Sanskrit songs. BVB Mysuru Kendra Chairman and Committee members were present.
