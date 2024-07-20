Merchants Co-operative Bank announces 25% dividend
July 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Merchants Co-operative Bank, Jaganmohan Palace Road in city, has announced a 25 percent dividend to the Bank members this year. This was announced by Bank President R. Anand at the Bank’s 65th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) held at a Convention Hall in J.P. Nagar here recently.

Addressing the AGM, Anand said that the Bank recorded a Gross Profit of Rs. 9.69 crore in the year 2023-24 and after deduction of Rs.3.34 crore as Income Tax, the Bank registered a Net Profit of Rs. 6.35 crore. With the Bank registering good profit, it has been decided to give 25 percent dividend to all members of the Bank, he said adding that the Bank hopes to perform even better in the current financial year.

Several Senior members of the Bank were felicitated on the occasion.

Bank Vice-President K. Premkumar, Managing Director Sridhar B. Kulkarni, Directors B.R. Nandish, C.V. Somashekar, B. Kodandaram, A. Prabhuprasad, R.P. Krishnamurthy, M.N. Mahesh, N. Kannan, N. Raghava, S. Rachappaji, N. Sudha, C.S. Gangambike, M.R. Vijayalakshmi, Anuradha and others were present.

