Medical student dies of Dengue in Hassan

July 20, 2024

Hassan: In yet another Dengue death reported from the State, a 22-year old Medical student of Hassan died of the deadly virus on Friday.

Kushal (22), a final year Medical student of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) and a native of Gohalli in Holenarasipur, is the deceased. Kushal, who was said to be suffering from high fever, was admitted to a private hospital in Hassan on Thursday. But he died on Friday, failing to respond to treatment, it is learnt.

The deceased Kushal’s parents too are said to be suffering from Dengue. While his father Manjunath was recently discharged from HIMS Hospital, his (Kushal) mother Rekha is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hassan. With the death of Kushal, the death toll due to the deadly virus has risen to four in Hassan district, including three children.

Dengue under check in Mysuru: Meanwhile, Mysuru DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy told Star of Mysore this morning that Dengue is under check in Mysuru district and the positivity rate for the deadly virus has come down drastically. Pointing out that there were no fresh cases reported anywhere from the district in the last 24 hours, he said that the Health Department has taken all necessary precautionary and preventive measures to ensure that there is no spread of the deadly Dengue in the district. He further said that widespread awareness programmes have been held across the district to sensitise the public on the measures to be taken and maintenance of hygiene in their surroundings.