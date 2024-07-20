Govt. harassing RTI activists for exposing MUDA scam: HDK
July 20, 2024

Bengaluru:  Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, has alleged that Right To Information (RTI) activists, who exposed the scam related to alternative sites under 50:50 ratio at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family, are being harassed by the Government.

In a statement released to media persons, Kumaraswamy, has charged that, while the Opposition parties were targeted during the Assembly session for raising the scams, the RTI activists, who were unearthing the truth, are being silenced by CM by misusing his power. Congress party is targeting those RTI activists, with the sole agenda of protecting the CM’s family which is in the dock, he added.

