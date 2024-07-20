No light show at KRS Dam due to replacement of crest gates

July 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: This year, visitors to KRS Dam will miss the usual spectacular and colourful light display during the water release from the crest gates. The absence of lights is due to the removal and disconnection of bulbs as part of the installation of new crest gates.

CNNL Executive Engineer Jayanth informed Star of Mysore this morning that 153 crest gates at various levels have been replaced due to corrosion and damage. “During this process, the special light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs were removed, and their connections were disconnected. We will try to set up some temporary lights this year, and from next year, we will have a full-fledged light display,” he said.

In previous years, CNNL has illuminated the Dam gates with bright and colourful LED lights to enhance visual spectacle of the water release. It was introduced in October 2018, was a great success. Over 500 LED bulbs were installed to create a vibrant display, projecting colours like red, green, violet, magenta and orange onto cascading water.