Sand shortage in Mysuru will ease soon: Mines Minister

February 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Admitting that there is shortage of sand in Mysuru district, Minister for Mines & Geology and Women & Child Welfare, Halappa Achar, said that suitable measures will be taken to address the issue.

He was speaking at the progress review meeting of Mines and Geology and Women & Child Welfare Departments at the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) auditorium here yesterday.

Maintaining that there is no sand mining going on in a big scale in Mysuru district, Achar said that sand mining is not permitted on river beds, though there is a huge demand for sand in Mysuru. Noting that the Centre has imposed restrictions on undertaking sand mining up to a safe distance from place of origin of rivers, he said as such, there can be no sand mining on river beds or banks.

Stating that there are not enough crushers for production of M-sand and even there is no large scale stone quarrying in the district, the Minister said that this has resulted in sourcing of sand and building stones from elsewhere. Contending that the Department was committed for the implementation of new sand policy, Achar reiterated that the problem of sand shortage in the district will soon be addressed.

Achar expressed disappointment over laxity on the part of Department officials in respect of collection of Royalty from mines and quarries. Asking the officials to collect royalty within the set time-frame, he directed the officials to finish all pending works wasting no time.

MLA L. Nagendra said that sand mining is not allowed though good quality sand is available on river beds in T. Narasipur and Nanjangud taluks. Citing Tamil Nadu where sand extraction is allowed freely, Nagendra observed that it is unfortunate that the people of the State have to purchase sand from neighbouring States at a higher cost, though plenty of sand is available locally.

Department officials told the meeting that the Department has so far received a total of 84 applications seeking licence for setting up crusher units. While 43 of them have been rejected on various grounds, 15 M-sand licensed units have been set up and the rest of the applications are under scrutiny, they pointed out.

Coming to Women and Child Welfare Department, Halappa Achar asked the officials to complete all Anganwadi construction works in the district in two months.

Stressing on the need for appropriate and timely implementation of all schemes, benefits and initiatives of the Department, he directed the officials to prevent under age marriages and to provide facilities for child victims of atrocities and abuse.

MLA L. Nagendra said that it is not enough if buildings are constructed. Pointing out that measures have to be taken for providing necessary infrastructure for existing Anganwadis, he said that several Anganwadi centres were lacking in drinking water and toilet facilities. He urged the Minister to ensure proper infrastructure in Anganwadis.

Mines and Geology Department Principal Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Director Ram Prasad Manohar, Senior Geologist B. Rashmi, Women and Child Welfare Department Director Priyanka Mary Francis, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh, Women and Child Welfare Deputy Director B. Basavaraju, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MLC C.N. Manjegowda and others were present during the progress review meeting.