Seer inaugurates Co-op. Bank branch in city

February 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Kudalasangama Mutt seer Sri Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji has decried efforts to establish another Panchamasali Lingayat Peetha, the third one of the sect.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Mysuru branch of Vijayapura based Siddi Siri Souharda Co-operative Bank in K.R. Mohalla here yesterday.

Referring to Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani supporting calls for establishment of a third peetha of Panchamasali Lingayats, Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji severely opposed the efforts for another peetha.

Maintaining that he has struggled for the last 14 years to mobilise the community and organise a massive movement to bring the community members under 2A reservation category, he described the efforts to set up another peetha as part of a conspiracy borne out of jealousy to curtail his influence on the community. He asserted that it was also a ploy to prevent leaders of Panchamasali Lingayat community such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, C.C.Patil, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and Arvind Bellad from deriving political mileage when the State Government decides to include the community under 2A reservation category.

He reiterated that the movement demanding reservation for the community will continue till it bears fruit.

Referring to the issue of returning donations made to the Mutt by Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, the seer said that he is committed for returning all the donations made by the Minister.

Noting that he would not call Nirani himself, Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji said that the Minister was free to come on his own to the Mutt, which will be open round the clock.

Earlier, Hosamutt Seer Chidananda Swamiji inaugurated the new branch. Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil, Businessman M.K. Potharaj, leaders A. Mallesh, Alanahalli Puttaswamy and others were present.