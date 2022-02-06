‘Hijab’ row takes political colour: Government makes uniforms mandatory
Bengaluru: The State Government has ordered the mandatory wearing of uniform approved by it on school and college campuses even as the ‘Hijab Row‘ is snowballing into a nationwide controversy.

The Government, referring to judgments of various High Courts, instructed that kids at Government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the State Government.

The order stated that private college students have to comply with the uniform/ dress code prescribed by College Development Committees (CDCs) and College Management Committees (CMCs). The Government has neither supported the hijab nor favoured the wearing of the saffron robe by students.

In case if there is no rule on the uniform in any private institution, the students must wear that dress that goes well with the idea of equality and unity without affecting the law and order of the region.

The order comes even as a few girl students from Udupi, on being denied entry into classrooms for wearing hijab, have approached the High Court over the issue. Five colleges in the district have witnessed row over hijab-wearing Muslim girls and Hindu students who wore saffron shawls as a counter being denied entry into classrooms.

The order said that some students following their religious tenets in the classrooms had adversely impacted “equality and unity” in colleges. It said that even in cases where the CDCs have not prescribed a uniform/ dress code, students have to wear dresses that maintain “equality and unity and do not hamper public order.”

With this order, the Government has upheld the authority of the CMCs on imposing a dress code in colleges. “Invoking 133(2) of the Karnataka Education Act 1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn in Government colleges compulsorily, the private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice,” the Government order said.

Referring to multiple judgements by various High Courts including Mumbai, Kerala and other States, the Government order said, “Compelling a student to remove the headscarf on school campus does not amount to a violation under the Article 25 of the Indian Constitution.”

