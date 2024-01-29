Sanskrit and Europe have deep affinity: Dr. Pierre-Sylvain Filliozat

January 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Pierre-Sylvain Filliozat was caught off guard by the announcement of the Padma Shri award and expressed his surprise. Recounting the moment, he said, “Last Tuesday, I received a call from the French Embassy and officials informed me about this prestigious award. I was both elated and happy,” he told Star of Mysore from his residence in Yadavagiri.

Dr. Filliozat emphasised the profound connection between Europe and Sanskrit, noting that France’s Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte (reigning from 1804 until 1814) had introduced Sanskrit, recognising its unique and rich linguistic qualities.

Reflecting on his personal journey, he revealed, “My father, the renowned Indianist Jean Filliozat, frequently visited Pondicherry and I often accompanied him. It was during these visits that I delved into the world of Sanskrit, sparking a deep interest in the language.”

Addressing the perception of Sanskrit as a challenging language, Dr. Filliozat dismissed it as a misconception. He said, “There is no language as beautiful and as accessible as Sanskrit. It is replete with richness and boundless beauty. While Sanskrit Vyakarana may be somewhat demanding, mastering it requires profound interest and dedicated effort.”

Dr. Filliozat’s wife, Dr. Vasundhara Kavali Filliozat, also shared her joy regarding the Padma Shri award. She expressed a wish for the Government to have considered conferring the Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan to her husband, given his significant contributions to India.

The couple has two daughters, Manonmani and Bhamathi, who currently reside in France. Dr. Vasundhara Kavali Filliozat said, “My children also share a profound interest in Sanskrit and have an appreciation for Indian culture. While it’s common for Indians to migrate to Europe and settle there, we chose to bring our children to India, particularly to Mysuru. This decision was influenced by Mysuru’s status as a cultural city and its renowned institutions, such as the Oriental Research Institute, which have played a crucial role in advancing our research.”