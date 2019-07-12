Sanskrit and Samskara, India’s contribution to the World

Mysuru: ‘Because of Sanskrit and Samskara, India has earned dignity and respect in the world,’ said Karnataka Sanskrit University In-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. Girish.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Yoga Jeevana Darshana-2019,’ a training camp organised for State, National and International-level yoga teachers by Sri Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samiti (SPYSS) in association with Patanjali Yoga Foundation at Bandantamma Kalamma Samudaya Bhavan at Kuvempunagar in city.

‘India has rich heritage of Yoga, Ayurveda and Sanskrit which we should learn and adopt in our lives for better physical and mental health,’ he said.

“Yoga can be practiced at home and all it needs is a good teacher. Yoga can be performed throughout the year free of cost while other exercises in gyms require expensive equipments with exorbitant monthly fees and one has to accept its side effects. Even if one decides to go for a morning walk, weather might play spoilsport, particularly in rainy season, so practicing Yoga is a better option,” he added.

Yoga camps were held simultaneously in Jayamma Govindegowda Kalyana Mantap, Samrat Kalyana Mantap and Patanjali Yoga Mandir in city where hundreds of yoga enthusiasts participated.

President of Aramane Japadakatte Mutt Dr. Sri Mummadi Chandrashekhara Shivacharya Swamiji, Puttaswamaiah of SPYSS, Ravishankar, N.S. Mahesh and others were present.

