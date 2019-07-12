A new 1000-seat Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Auditorium at RIE; Five-day Golden Jubilee at CIIL
Venkaiah Naidu to lay foundation stone and inaugurate the celebrations tomorrow

Mysuru: M. Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice-President of India, will be laying the foundation stone for ‘Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Auditorium’ at Regional Institute of Education (RIE), NCERT, Manasagangothri, Mysuru, at 9 am tomorrow (July 13).

The Regional Institute of Education (erstwhile Regional College of Education) was established in 1963 with the primary objective of qualitative improvement of school education through innovative pre-service and in-service teacher training programmes and to undertake research, development and extension activities to the Southern Region. 

RIE, Mysuru, has established itself as an institute of repute in the area of school and teacher education. The Institute runs courses from Pre-primary to Ph.D levels. RIE has endeavoured to shoulder the responsibilities and challenges generated by changes in the educational scenario of the region consisting of the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and Lakshadweep. 

RIE, Mysuru, sprawling over  120 acres of greenery in Manasagangothri, is equipped with infrastructural facilities suitable for teacher education programmes. The campus has added many modern state-of-the-art facilities over the years. 

The campus is now going to have a new 1000 seater Auditorium with latest technologies in memory of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, former President of India, a noted educationist, whose birthday is celebrated as Teachers’ Day Sept. 5 every year. 

Dr. Radhakrishnan had visited RIE, Mysuru, on 7th December 1965 and planted a sapling which has grown with the Institute for the last 54 years. To commemorate the visionary teacher of teachers, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan’s visit and his contribution to the field of education, RIE chooses to name the new Auditorium after him. 

The foundation stone for ‘Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Auditorium’ will be laid by the chief guest Venkaiah Naidu in the Technology Block of the Institute. 

The Vice-President will also address the gathering on “Reflections on School and Teacher Education in India.”

Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, the Governor of Karnataka, will be the guest of honour. Prof. H.K. Senapaty, Director, NCERT, New Delhi and Prof. Y. Sreekanth, Prinapal, RIE, Mysuru, will be present on the occasion.

July 12, 2019

