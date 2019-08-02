Satiate your sweet tooth this weekend: Two-day Jackfruit Mela in city from tomorrow

August 2, 2019

Mysuru: If Mango is known as the ‘King of Fruits’, Jackfruit is termed as ‘Sultan of Fruits’ as it also comes in different varieties and taste. Being the fourth largest growing fruit in our country, Jackfruit has good medicinal and nutraceutical properties.

In an effort to create awareness about jackfruit and its medicinal values, city-based Sahaja Samrudha, in association with Rotary Club of Mysore West has organised a two-day Jackfruit festival at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in city from Aug. 3 (tomorrow).

The two-day event will be inaugurated by Rtn. Joseph Mathew, Rotary District Governor. Dr. M.R. Dinesh, Director, Indian Institute for Horticulture Research, Bengaluru, will release the book Halasina Hannu Bidisidaga written by A.P. Chandrashekar. Rtn. Reginald Wesley, President, Rotary Club of Mysore West, will preside.

The festival aims to introduce Red, White and Yellow fleshed jackfruits grown in different parts of the State including Mangaluru, Belthangadi, Udupi, Moodabidri, Madikeri, Kundapura, Tumakuru and other locations. Visitors will also get to taste the varieties from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Apart from jackfruit varieties, value added products like Jackfruit ice creams, jams, squashes, papads, halwa, kabab, holige, Jafi (roasted jack bean powder) etc. will be on sale.

Those interested in cultivating jackfruit trees, a variety of saplings including Chandra Bakke, Rudrakshi Bakke, Siddu Halasu, Byrachandra, Toobugere Special, Sarvarutu, Gumless and Super Early will also be on sale.

The two-day event will also feature jackfruit farming workshop on Aug. 3 (Saturday) at 11 am and jackfruit food competition on Aug. 4 (Sunday) at 12 noon followed by jackfruit eating competition at 2 pm.

