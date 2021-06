June 15, 2021

Savithri Krishnan (84), a resident of Shrusti Anmol Apartment on Jayalakshmi Vilas Road in Chamarajapuram, passed away yesterday following brief illness.

She leaves behind her husband C.S. Krishnan, son C.K. Muralidharan (Accounts Supervisor, Marketing Division, BEML and a freelance sports journalist), daughter Uma Nataraj and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam yesterday evening.