January 12, 2021

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) today suspended the implementation of the recently introduced Farm Laws until further orders. The SC will form a committee to hold talks for resolving the issue.

The Court also asked the agitating Farmer Unions, which have been protesting for over a month at the Delhi border, seeking repealment of the three Farm Laws introduced by the Centre in September last, to co-operate with a Court- monitored Panel on Farm Laws.