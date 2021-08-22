In Briefs

Scholarship for music, dance students

August 22, 2021

The Kannada & Culture Department and Karnataka Sangeeta Nritya Academy have invited applications from music students practicing Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music, Dance, Sugama Sangeetha, Katha Keertana and Gamaka, for availing student scholarship for the year 2021-22. The scholarship amount is Rs. 10,000. Music/ dance students in the age group of 16 to 24 years are eligible to apply. The application forms are available in the Academy’s website — https://karnatakasangeeta nrityaacademy.com/ — and Academy’s Facebook Page.

Applications can also be obtained for free from the office of the Kannada & Culture Asst. Director of respective districts. The applications can even be obtained by post by sending a stamped (Rs. 10) self-addressed envelope to the Registrar, Karnataka Sangeeta Nritya Academy, Kannada Bhavan, Second Floor, J.C. Road, Bengaluru-560002. The last date to apply is Sept. 17.

