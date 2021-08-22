Calling economically backward women

August 22, 2021

The Office of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) has invited applications from eligible economically backward women for availing subsidy under Udyogini self-employment scheme of Karnataka State Women Development Corporation and to avail loans from banks. Economically backward women in the age group of 18 to 55 years are eligible to apply. The annual family income of applicants from General Category women should not exceed Rs.1.5 lakh and that for women from SC/ST communities should not exceed Rs. 2 lakh. Last date to apply is Sept.10.

For details, call the Office at — Mysuru city – 0821- 2491962; Mysuru rural – 0821- 2567940; T. Narasipur – 08227-261267; Bilikere – 08222 – 297171; Nanjangud- 08221- 226168; Hunsur- 08222-252254; H.D. Kote- 08228- 255320 and K. R. Nagar-08223- 262714, according to a press release.