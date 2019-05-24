In Briefs

Scholarship for ST students

Department of Tribal Development has invited applications from ST students who have passed SSLC and above courses in first class in first attempt for award of scholarships. Those who have scored 60% to 74.99% in SSLC will receive a scholarship of Rs.7,500 and Rs.15,000 for 75% and above. In second PUC, Rs.20,000 for 60% and above, Degree – Rs.25,000, Post-Graduation- Rs.30,000 and Professional courses – Rs.35,000. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting www.tw.kar.nic.in.

May 24, 2019

  1. Ravindra Kanojiya says:
    May 25, 2019 at 5:43 am

    SSLC passed with 59%
    Graduation passed with 61%
    Post-Graduation passed with 55%

