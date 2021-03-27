Schools reporting COVID-19 cluster outbreak to be shut down, says DHO
Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing concern over rise in the number of students contracting the deadly Coronavirus, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. T. Amarnath said that such schools which report 15-20 cases of COVID-19 positive cases among students will be sanitised and will be shut down for 14 days.

Speaking to presspersons at his Office in Nazarbad on Thursday, Dr. Amarnath regretted that the public are not following COVID-19 norms. Noting that public apathy towards adherence to the norms has resulted in the rise of Corona positive cases, he said that RT-PCR testing across the district will be enhanced.

Pointing out that five persons in ATI (Administrative Training Institute) have tested positive, Dr. Amarnath said that they have been isolated and given treatment. Observing that many people from outside the State come to ATI for training, he said that the outbreak may be due to Inter-State travel. 

Maintaining that the Health Department is fully prepared to meet all Government directions on containing the spread of the pandemic, he  asked the members of the public to follow safety measures such as wearing of face mask and maintenance of physical distancing.

