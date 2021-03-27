Suttur Mutt’s Digital Moonlight Music Programme on Sunday

March 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the 228th edition of monthly moonlight music programme of Suttur Mutt, Kanchana Sisters — Kanchana S. Shriranjani and Vid. Kanchana S. Shruthiranjani — will present a Karnatak Musical Concert (Digital) from Suttur Shaka Mutt in city at 6 pm on Mar. 28. Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion.

They will be accompanied by Vid. Keshava Mohan Kumar on violin and Vid. K.U. Jayachandrarao on mridanga.

The digital music concert can be accessed through the following links: YouTube: http://You tube.com/c/JSSMahavidyapee thaonline OR Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JSSMVP OR Website: http://jssonline.org, according to a press release.