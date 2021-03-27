‘Parva has made my name immortal’

March 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “After seeing the stage presentation of my novel ‘Parva’ recently, I am reading it again after a gap of 8-10 years,” said Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, the noted novelist here on Wednesday.

His famous novel ‘Parva’ was presented in theatrical form by Mysuru Rangayana at Kalamandira recently. It is directed by noted director Prakash Belawadi. Participating in an interaction with theatre enthusiasts over a cup of tea in Rangayana premises here on Wednesday, Dr. Bhyrappa said Mysuru Rangayana has done a good work.

“I never knew that I will become a novelist. But ‘Vamshavruksha’ novel changed my life. Earlier, I was reading books on Philosophy and wanted to become a writer like Dr. S. Radhakrishnan. But, the ‘Parva’ novel made my name eternal and I am indebted to it,” the Saraswathi Samman awardee said.

Dr. Bhyrappa said while the Russian novels were extensive, the British novels were very short. Both these have had impact on Indian literature. One may get different thoughts by gazing the skies of Russia and Britain separately. Russia may be big in area but India was much bigger culturally. Every place in India has a history. While the Gopura of North Indian temples resembles Himalaya Mountains, the South Indian temples resembled the Hills. All these had impact on his writing, he added.

He said a lot of research was done before writing ‘Parva’ and studied Social Sciences, Ancient Indian History, Economics, Politics, food habits and agriculture. All these are incorporated in ‘Mahabharata.’ “Before writing ‘Vamshavruksha,’ I read the big eight volumes of ‘History of Dharmasastra’ written by P.V. Kane. This helped me to understand minute details of Dharmasastra.”

Earlier, a number of theatre enthusiasts shared their views on the play. Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa said that Dr. Bhyrappa was like another Saint Veda Vyasa as he has written the extended part of Mahabharata. It was a matter of pride that Rangayana has successfully brought ‘Parva’ novel into theatrical form.