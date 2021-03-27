Forest Mobile Squad nab four persons, recover pair of tusks
March 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The staff of Forest Mobile Squad have arrested four persons and seized a pair of tusks and four vehicles including three two-wheelers here yesterday.

The arrested are identified as Ravikumar and Shivakumar of Tumbasoge village, Ashok of Salakoppalu village of Bettadapura hobli in Periyapatna taluk and Kumara Nayak of H.D. Kote. 

They were nabbed while they were trying to sell a pair of tusks near Annur in H.D. Kote taluk. Three two-wheelers and a goods vehicle have been seized.

The raid was held under the supervision of Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) A.T. Poovaiah, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Vivek, Deputy Range Forest Officers (DRFOs) B.N. Sundar, Pramod, D.M. Vinodkumar, P. Lakshmeesh and M.G. Nagaraj, Forest Guards Govinda, Sharanappa, Kotresh Pujar, Ravikumar, Chennabasavaiah and Virupaksha and drivers Madhu and Puttaswamy.

