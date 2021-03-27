FDP on ‘Online Learning’ held at JSS AHER

March 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (Jss AHER), Mysuru, conducted a two-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Online Learning’ for the teaching faculty under the banner of Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) and Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA) on Mar.16 – 17 and Mar.18 -19.

This FDP was inaugurated by Dr. B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor and Dr. Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Jss AHER.

The 21st century has seen rapid progress with the internet and online learning and technology can help Universities and Educational Institutions foster learning process. Online learning platforms are now used as a mode to deliver e-content and provide various possibilities for implementing synchronous and asynchronous learning used extensively to complement face-to-face education.

Online learning has transformed the higher education sector by enabling students to share information and data, the digital way. The current day students, known as “Digital Natives” and “Millennials”, are exceedingly comfortable with this paradigm shift in the teaching-learning. It is said that the learning performance in an online learning environment is influenced by students’ readiness to adopt this innovative learning approach and the current times post-pandemic has paved the way for evolution of the same.

The objective of this FDP was to orient and develop softskills and technological proficiency for adoption of Virtual Platform for adaptive learning and develop open educational resources with hands-on activity for interactive online teaching learning.

Around 105 participants from the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Life Sciences, Biomedical Sciences, Health System Management Studies and Yoga, benefited through the programme, according to a press release from Dr. B. Manjunatha, Registrar, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research.