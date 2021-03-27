What’s wrong in a peck on Mayor’s cheek by hubby?

March 27, 2021

Mayor just smiles to BJP’s objections

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Rukmini Madegowda’s moves and behaviour as soon as she took over the coveted post recently came in for severe criticism from the BJP Corporators at the very first meeting of the MCC Council held in city last evening.

As soon as the proceedings began, BJP’s Sunanda Palanetra, who was a strong contender for the Mayor’s post but eventually lost, raised the happenings during the Mayor election. “A Mayor must tread a cautious path as the person occupying the post is the First Citizen of Mysuru. The move of Mayor, wearing the traditional gown, of falling at the feet of the Presiding Officer was unfortunate and regrettable. The Mayor must clarify on this to the people of Mysuru,” she said.

Joining the debate, Corporator B.V. Manjunath said that the Mayor’s husband in an unauthorised manner climbed the podium soon after the elections and lifted the Mayor and pecked on her cheek. “This behaviour is uncalled for as it is a public forum where hundreds of people are watching and not a private section of a house. People who allowed this must be dealt severely with and the Mayor must apologise to the public,” he demanded.

This apology-seeking was objected to by the ruling Congress-JD(S) combine and ridiculed the BJP of not speaking about the CD sex scandal where a BJP Minister was exposed.

Responding to the hue and cry, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that such incidents will not happen in the future and officers would be strictly instructed to follow the rule book.

However, Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, who was at the centre of controversy, did not respond to the allegations made by the BJP members who tried to put her in a fix. She kept on smiling and did not react. The Council proceedings were, however, drowned in din as the ruling and opposition Corporators hurled arguments at each other.