Scorn at corn waste near KRS
Scorn at corn waste near KRS

Mysuru: Even as the State government is yet to take action on the report of illegal quarrying near KRS, here is a report of tourists spoiling the beauty of the Dam that is a lifeline of the region.

Khalid Ahmed Khan, a reader of Star of Mysore, has sent  us this news along with pictures highlighting the way tourists come to KRS to witness the beauty of water release but leave behind mounds of garbage.

“Tourists make it a point to visit KRS to see the engineering marvel, view the water release. But it is sad to see piles of waste mainly from corn skins littering the approach area of the Dam and the area around the viewing points,” he said.

“Having a just-roasted corn on a wet afternoon is indeed a treat. But shouldn’t all concerned spare a moment for the environment?” he questioned.

Providing adequate dustbins in the area for garbage and corn skins and responsible disposal will surely go a long way in keeping the place clean and ensuring that all visitors leave with pleasant memories, the concerned reader added.

 

September 20, 2018

